For QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS], Analyst sees a rise to $78. What next?

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: QTS] closed the trading session at $77.27 on 06/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.09, while the highest price level was $77.30. The company report on June 22, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates QTS, KIN, SYKE, GRA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. and other long-term perpetual capital vehicles managed by Blackstone for $78.00 per share. If you are a QTS Realty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.87 percent and weekly performance of -0.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, QTS reached to a volume of 1760909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTS shares is $75.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for QTS Realty Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QTS Realty Trust Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for QTS in the course of the last twelve months was 40.93.

QTS stock trade performance evaluation

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, QTS shares gained by 22.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.08 for QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.64, while it was recorded at 77.22 for the last single week of trading, and 63.90 for the last 200 days.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.10 and a Gross Margin at +26.78. QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.58.

Return on Total Capital for QTS is now 2.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.76. Additionally, QTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] managed to generate an average of -$4,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QTS Realty Trust Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QTS.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,106 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,356,634, which is approximately 4.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,970,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $538.63 million in QTS stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $398.39 million in QTS stock with ownership of nearly 91.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QTS Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in QTS Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:QTS] by around 8,176,046 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 6,549,586 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 64,290,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,016,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTS stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,373,778 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,310,040 shares during the same period.