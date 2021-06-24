For Americold Realty Trust [COLD], Analyst sees a rise to $43. What next?

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE: COLD] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $38.32 during the day while it closed the day at $38.06. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Americold Realty Trust Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividend.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a dividend of $0.22 per share for the second quarter of 2021, payable to holders of the Company’s common shares. The dividend will be payable in cash on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021.

Americold Realty Trust stock has also loss -0.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COLD stock has inclined by 1.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.34% and gained 1.96% year-on date.

The market cap for COLD stock reached $9.79 billion, with 252.94 million shares outstanding and 251.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, COLD reached a trading volume of 1884113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $44.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust stock. On February 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for COLD shares from 42.50 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLD in the course of the last twelve months was 777.21.

COLD stock trade performance evaluation

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, COLD shares gained by 0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.09 for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.63, while it was recorded at 37.97 for the last single week of trading, and 36.78 for the last 200 days.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.98 and a Gross Margin at +16.88. Americold Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.23.

Return on Total Capital for COLD is now 5.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.15. Additionally, COLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] managed to generate an average of $1,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Americold Realty Trust [COLD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Americold Realty Trust posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust go to 9.50%.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,246 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,922,389, which is approximately 11.259% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 24,646,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $938.05 million in COLD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $683.24 million in COLD stock with ownership of nearly 17.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americold Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD] by around 24,787,488 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 25,546,551 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 218,868,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,202,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLD stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,393,469 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 4,189,118 shares during the same period.