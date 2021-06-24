Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS] Stock trading around $51.83 per share: What’s Next?

Focus Financial Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: FOCS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.25% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.81%. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Insteel Industries Announces Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call.

Over the last 12 months, FOCS stock rose by 58.99%. The one-year Focus Financial Partners Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.47. The average equity rating for FOCS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.81 billion, with 52.20 million shares outstanding and 43.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 589.71K shares, FOCS stock reached a trading volume of 1905152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOCS shares is $59.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Focus Financial Partners Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $29, while BofA/Merrill kept a Buy rating on FOCS stock. On March 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FOCS shares from 35 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Focus Financial Partners Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOCS in the course of the last twelve months was 19.42.

FOCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.81. With this latest performance, FOCS shares gained by 5.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.88, while it was recorded at 52.98 for the last single week of trading, and 44.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Focus Financial Partners Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.21 and a Gross Margin at +62.56. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.06.

Return on Total Capital for FOCS is now 5.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 326.12. Additionally, FOCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 314.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS] managed to generate an average of $7,790 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

FOCS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Focus Financial Partners Inc. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Focus Financial Partners Inc. go to 16.29%.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,322 million, or 98.30% of FOCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOCS stocks are: STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 16,048,975, which is approximately -24.985% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., holding 7,144,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $370.29 million in FOCS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $265.27 million in FOCS stock with ownership of nearly 10.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Focus Financial Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:FOCS] by around 8,975,869 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 8,900,615 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 46,223,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,100,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOCS stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,915,434 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 349,316 shares during the same period.