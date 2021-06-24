First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] moved down -0.43: Why It’s Important

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: FR] price plunged by -0.43 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on June 8, 2021 that First Industrial Realty Trust To Participate In Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Investor Conference.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR), a leading fully integrated owner, operator and developer of industrial real estate, will present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT (10:45 AM CDT).

To access the Company’s live presentation, attendees are required to register for Nareit’s REITweek using the following link: Nareit REITweek Registration A replay will also be available via the registration link for a limited time.

A sum of 1647801 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.06M shares. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $53.055 and dropped to a low of $52.56 until finishing in the latest session at $52.68.

The one-year FR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.6. The average equity rating for FR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FR shares is $53.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $46, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on FR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for FR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

FR Stock Performance Analysis:

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, FR shares gained by 2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.32 for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.55, while it was recorded at 52.86 for the last single week of trading, and 44.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.52 and a Gross Margin at +43.76. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.58.

Return on Total Capital for FR is now 4.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.01. Additionally, FR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] managed to generate an average of $1,278,922 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

FR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. go to 10.00%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,651 million, or 99.60% of FR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,448,690, which is approximately 3.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,980,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $841.85 million in FR stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $324.45 million in FR stock with ownership of nearly 11.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:FR] by around 15,229,633 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 13,801,176 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 97,228,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,258,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,572,586 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 918,089 shares during the same period.