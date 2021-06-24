Eversource Energy [ES] Stock trading around $78.74 per share: What’s Next?

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.84% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.94%. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Dominion Energy, Ørsted and Eversource Reach Deal on Contract to Charter Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel.

– Dominion Energy-led consortium building America’s first offshore wind turbine installation vessel, creating hundreds of U.S. jobs while achieving a historic milestone for domestic offshore wind industry.

– Vessel will be used to install Ørsted-Eversource’s Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind, two of the nation’s first large-scale offshore wind farms, working first from State Pier in New London, Conn.

Over the last 12 months, ES stock dropped by -5.58%. The one-year Eversource Energy stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.79. The average equity rating for ES stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.98 billion, with 343.68 million shares outstanding and 342.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, ES stock reached a trading volume of 1293154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eversource Energy [ES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $91.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Eversource Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on ES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

ES Stock Performance Analysis:

Eversource Energy [ES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.94. With this latest performance, ES shares dropped by -5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.52 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.13, while it was recorded at 80.45 for the last single week of trading, and 85.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eversource Energy Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eversource Energy [ES] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.51 and a Gross Margin at +31.57. Eversource Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.53.

Return on Total Capital for ES is now 6.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eversource Energy [ES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.60. Additionally, ES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eversource Energy [ES] managed to generate an average of $129,602 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eversource Energy posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 6.81%.

Eversource Energy [ES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,196 million, or 81.10% of ES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,941,069, which is approximately 0.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,649,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in ES stocks shares; and MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $2.09 billion in ES stock with ownership of nearly 3.83% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eversource Energy stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in Eversource Energy [NYSE:ES] by around 13,503,711 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 10,067,643 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 245,613,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,184,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ES stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,675,196 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,213,137 shares during the same period.