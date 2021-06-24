Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] stock Upgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $41

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] loss -1.38% on the last trading session, reaching $42.85 price per share at the time. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Envista Announces Release of Inaugural Sustainability Report.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) announced the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report highlighting the Company’s actions and progress across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics. Following guidance from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) reporting frameworks, Envista reports on notable topics while also demonstrating alignment across business impact goals and 6 relevant United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

“Since Envista’s inception in September 2019, we have prioritized ESG as a means to responsibly serve the dental industry. We are committed to providing quality dental products and improving patient care globally. Our Envista Business System (EBS) embeds sustainability into our operations by prioritizing health and safety, product quality and innovation, and continuous improvement,” said Amir Aghdaei CEO of Envista. “Our customers and employees are at the heart of what we do and are critical to delivering on our mission and bringing innovation to life.”.

Envista Holdings Corporation represents 160.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.04 billion with the latest information. NVST stock price has been found in the range of $42.83 to $44.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, NVST reached a trading volume of 1741949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $50.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on NVST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 21.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, NVST shares dropped by -2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.03 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.57, while it was recorded at 43.26 for the last single week of trading, and 35.55 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.41 and a Gross Margin at +53.11. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.46.

Return on Total Capital for NVST is now 3.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.24. Additionally, NVST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] managed to generate an average of $2,685 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Envista Holdings Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 54.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to -3.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

There are presently around $7,573 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,538,099, which is approximately 186.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,301,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $827.08 million in NVST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $612.68 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly 2.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envista Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 22,979,744 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 23,755,314 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 129,997,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,732,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,131,234 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,291,516 shares during the same period.