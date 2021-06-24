Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] is 8.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] plunged by -$2.94 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $154.53 during the day while it closed the day at $151.95. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Digital Realty Publishes Third Annual ESG Report.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, has published its third annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, providing transparency on the company’s ESG performance for 2020 along with a comprehensive overview of its commitment to clean energy, resource conservation, diversity, equity and inclusion as well as other sustainable business practices.

In 2020, Digital Realty committed to reducing its Scope 1 and 2 (direct and indirect emissions) by 68% and Scope 3 (indirect emissions within the company’s extended value chain) by 24% per area by 2030 from 2018 levels. These goals are in line with a 1.5-degree climate change scenario and have been validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock has also loss -3.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DLR stock has inclined by 8.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.85% and gained 8.92% year-on date.

The market cap for DLR stock reached $43.48 billion, with 281.10 million shares outstanding and 281.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, DLR reached a trading volume of 1937872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $162.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on DLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

DLR stock trade performance evaluation

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, DLR shares gained by 0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.42 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.29, while it was recorded at 154.68 for the last single week of trading, and 144.06 for the last 200 days.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.25 and a Gross Margin at +28.26. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.49.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 2.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.70. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] managed to generate an average of $155,403 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 30.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,942 million, or 99.40% of DLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,979,160, which is approximately 3.404% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,660,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.05 billion in DLR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.54 billion in DLR stock with ownership of nearly -3.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 519 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR] by around 20,299,341 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 13,139,372 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 242,583,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,022,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLR stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,611,408 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 1,696,218 shares during the same period.