Daiwa Securities lifts Niu Technologies [NIU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Niu Technologies [NASDAQ: NIU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.59%. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Niu Technologies Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

— First Quarter Total volume of e-scooter sales up 272.6% year over year.

— First Quarter Revenues of RMB 547.3 million, up 135.0% year over year.

Over the last 12 months, NIU stock rose by 87.22%. The one-year Niu Technologies stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.49. The average equity rating for NIU stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.22 billion, with 86.64 million shares outstanding and 66.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 689.26K shares, NIU stock reached a trading volume of 1222528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Niu Technologies [NIU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIU shares is $40.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIU stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Niu Technologies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $36 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Niu Technologies stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23.50 to $40, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on NIU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Niu Technologies is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

NIU Stock Performance Analysis:

Niu Technologies [NIU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.59. With this latest performance, NIU shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.68 for Niu Technologies [NIU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.06, while it was recorded at 31.11 for the last single week of trading, and 32.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Niu Technologies Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Niu Technologies [NIU] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.06 and a Gross Margin at +21.35. Niu Technologies’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for NIU is now 13.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Niu Technologies [NIU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.12. Additionally, NIU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Niu Technologies [NIU] managed to generate an average of $39,221 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Niu Technologies’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

NIU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Niu Technologies posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Niu Technologies go to 6.25%.

Niu Technologies [NIU] Insider Position Details

Positions in Niu Technologies stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Niu Technologies [NASDAQ:NIU] by around 6,457,532 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 5,538,996 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 6,800,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,796,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIU stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,036,080 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 525,719 shares during the same period.