Daiwa Securities lifts Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Huazhu Group Limited [NASDAQ: HTHT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.99%. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Huazhu Group Limited Reports First Quarter of 2021 Financial Results.

A total of 6,881 hotels or 662,512 hotel rooms in operation as of March 31, 2021.

Hotel turnover1 increased 66.3% year-over-year to RMB8.2 billion for the first quarter. Excluding Steigenberger Hotels AG and its subsidiaries (“DH”), hotel turnover increased 113.4% year-over-year for the first quarter.

Over the last 12 months, HTHT stock rose by 41.18%. The one-year Huazhu Group Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.88. The average equity rating for HTHT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.61 billion, with 310.94 million shares outstanding and 308.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, HTHT stock reached a trading volume of 1452466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTHT shares is $59.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Huazhu Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Huazhu Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $76, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on HTHT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huazhu Group Limited is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06.

HTHT Stock Performance Analysis:

Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, HTHT shares dropped by -5.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.76 for Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.86, while it was recorded at 54.10 for the last single week of trading, and 50.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huazhu Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.62 and a Gross Margin at +4.58. Huazhu Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.50.

Return on Total Capital for HTHT is now -2.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.00. Additionally, HTHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 356.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] managed to generate an average of -$106,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Huazhu Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

HTHT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huazhu Group Limited posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huazhu Group Limited go to 5.56%.

Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,314 million, or 50.00% of HTHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTHT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 36,646,586, which is approximately -1.198% of the company’s market cap and around 56.40% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 15,366,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $812.91 million in HTHT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $490.72 million in HTHT stock with ownership of nearly 5.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huazhu Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Huazhu Group Limited [NASDAQ:HTHT] by around 19,077,928 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 7,810,995 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 130,279,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,168,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTHT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,377,453 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 902,536 shares during the same period.