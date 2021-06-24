Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] is 10.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cousins Properties Incorporated [NYSE: CUZ] price plunged by -0.93 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Cousins Properties Announces Its Second Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend.

Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.31 per common share for the second quarter of 2021. The second quarter dividend will be payable on July 19, 2021, to common shareholders of record on July 6, 2021.

About Cousins Properties.

A sum of 1856759 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 913.19K shares. Cousins Properties Incorporated shares reached a high of $37.78 and dropped to a low of $36.92 until finishing in the latest session at $37.15.

The one-year CUZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.27. The average equity rating for CUZ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUZ shares is $40.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Cousins Properties Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $36 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cousins Properties Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on CUZ stock. On September 19, 2019, analysts increased their price target for CUZ shares from 38 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cousins Properties Incorporated is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

CUZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, CUZ shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.45 for Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.97, while it was recorded at 37.57 for the last single week of trading, and 33.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cousins Properties Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.98 and a Gross Margin at +26.91. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.69.

Return on Total Capital for CUZ is now 2.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.81. Additionally, CUZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] managed to generate an average of $320,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

CUZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cousins Properties Incorporated posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUZ.

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,340 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,213,838, which is approximately 2.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,976,826 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $704.99 million in CUZ stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $374.24 million in CUZ stock with ownership of nearly 1.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cousins Properties Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Cousins Properties Incorporated [NYSE:CUZ] by around 8,951,072 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 12,880,702 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 121,907,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,739,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUZ stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,365,114 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,473,609 shares during the same period.