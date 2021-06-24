CIBC slashes price target on Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] – find out why.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation [NYSE: PBA] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $33.41 during the day while it closed the day at $33.01. The company report on June 21, 2021 that Pembina Joins Inter Pipeline in Filing Cross-Applications with Alberta Securities Commission to Remedy Brookfield’s Lack of Disclosure and Protect Shareholder Rights.

Brookfield’s “Total Return Swap” With Unnamed Parties Requires Full Disclosure and Should Not be Allowed to Interfere with Shareholders’ Ability to Choose the Pembina – Inter Pipeline Transaction.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (“Pembina”) (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) announced that Pembina and Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“Inter Pipeline”) (TSX: IPL) have filed cross-applications with the Alberta Securities Commission (the “ASC”) to remedy disclosure issues and coercive tactics by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and its affiliates (collectively, “Brookfield”) in relation to its inferior hostile take-over offer of Inter Pipeline (the “Take-Over Offer”).

Pembina Pipeline Corporation stock has also loss -2.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PBA stock has inclined by 15.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.35% and gained 39.52% year-on date.

The market cap for PBA stock reached $18.15 billion, with 549.96 million shares outstanding and 549.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, PBA reached a trading volume of 1753094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBA shares is $41.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Pembina Pipeline Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Pembina Pipeline Corporation stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PBA shares from 36 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pembina Pipeline Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, PBA shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.13 for Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.63, while it was recorded at 32.87 for the last single week of trading, and 27.01 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.17 and a Gross Margin at +32.52. Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.10.

Return on Total Capital for PBA is now 6.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.90. Additionally, PBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] managed to generate an average of -$120,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pembina Pipeline Corporation posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pembina Pipeline Corporation go to 24.50%.

There are presently around $9,727 million, or 60.59% of PBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBA stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 36,193,860, which is approximately -0.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DEUTSCHE BANK AG, holding 18,563,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $612.78 million in PBA stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $594.25 million in PBA stock with ownership of nearly 12.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pembina Pipeline Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Pembina Pipeline Corporation [NYSE:PBA] by around 31,540,288 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 38,453,350 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 224,660,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,654,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBA stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,791,651 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 7,948,517 shares during the same period.