ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] is -79.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ChemoCentryx Inc. [NASDAQ: CCXI] loss -1.30% or -0.17 points to close at $12.89 with a heavy trading volume of 2858445 shares. The company report on June 23, 2021 that FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ARRY, CCXI, PCT and WISH.

The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)Class Period: September 11, 2020 and May 6, 2021Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 6, 2021SECURITIES FRAUDTo learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-ccxi/.

It opened the trading session at $13.01, the shares rose to $13.1312 and dropped to $12.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCXI points out that the company has recorded -78.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, CCXI reached to a volume of 2858445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for ChemoCentryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $93 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for ChemoCentryx Inc. stock. On May 07, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CCXI shares from 80 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChemoCentryx Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.39.

Trading performance analysis for CCXI stock

ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, CCXI shares gained by 34.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.57 for ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.00, while it was recorded at 13.25 for the last single week of trading, and 48.78 for the last 200 days.

ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.03. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.31.

Return on Total Capital for CCXI is now -20.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.57. Additionally, CCXI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] managed to generate an average of -$416,211 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 376.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.ChemoCentryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ChemoCentryx Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 185.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCXI.

An analysis of insider ownership at ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]

There are presently around $724 million, or 80.60% of CCXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCXI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,441,990, which is approximately 0.585% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,111,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.77 million in CCXI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $64.15 million in CCXI stock with ownership of nearly 3.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChemoCentryx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in ChemoCentryx Inc. [NASDAQ:CCXI] by around 4,748,818 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 5,397,819 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 46,029,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,176,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCXI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 986,551 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,121,524 shares during the same period.