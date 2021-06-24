Campbell Soup Company [CPB] Is Currently -0.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.81% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.66%. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Campbell Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

Net Sales decreased 11% as a result of lapping the demand surge at the onset of the pandemic in the prior year.

Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) was $272 million, comparable to prior year. Adjusted EBIT decreased 27% to $283 million.

Over the last 12 months, CPB stock dropped by -7.90%. The one-year Campbell Soup Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.61. The average equity rating for CPB stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.83 billion, with 303.00 million shares outstanding and 195.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, CPB stock reached a trading volume of 1852804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Campbell Soup Company [CPB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $49.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Campbell Soup Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $54 to $53, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CPB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 30.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CPB Stock Performance Analysis:

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, CPB shares dropped by -7.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.55 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.24, while it was recorded at 45.46 for the last single week of trading, and 47.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Campbell Soup Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.71 and a Gross Margin at +34.27. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.81.

Return on Total Capital for CPB is now 14.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.54. Additionally, CPB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 202.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] managed to generate an average of $40,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CPB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Campbell Soup Company posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 2.70%.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,338 million, or 55.30% of CPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,223,125, which is approximately 4.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,494,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $745.9 million in CPB stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $676.27 million in CPB stock with ownership of nearly -0.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Campbell Soup Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB] by around 12,559,379 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 9,414,279 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 140,304,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,278,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPB stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,317,852 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 776,409 shares during the same period.