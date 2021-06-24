Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] moved down -4.27: Why It’s Important

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE: AHT] loss -4.27% on the last trading session, reaching $4.48 price per share at the time. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Ashford Trust’s CEO Rob Hays Appears On A Dallas Based Television Show “Morning After” To Discuss Its Diverse Portfolio And Hotel Industry Recovery.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) (“Ashford Trust” or the “Company”) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hays, appeared yesterday on CW33’s show “Morning After”, a local television show based in Dallas, where he discussed Ashford Trust’s geographically diverse hotel portfolio, its exposure to transient leisure customers, the leisure traveler’s role in the hotel industry recovery, and his proactive engagement with the investment community via his new Twitter handle @aht_rob.

The appearance, hosted by CW33’s Morning After Anchors Jenny Anchondo and Ron Corning, can be watched at: https://cw33.com/video/rob-hays-interview/6717937/.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. represents 120.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $732.84 million with the latest information. AHT stock price has been found in the range of $4.48 to $4.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 30.63M shares, AHT reached a trading volume of 27534962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHT shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock. On June 17, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AHT shares from 7 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.22. With this latest performance, AHT shares gained by 44.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.57 for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 4.95 for the last single week of trading, and 2.93 for the last 200 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.96 and a Gross Margin at -66.02. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.11.

Return on Total Capital for AHT is now -8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.49. Additionally, AHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 101.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. posted -20.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -39.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]

There are presently around $90 million, or 13.10% of AHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHT stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,414,591, which is approximately 167.662% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,335,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.94 million in AHT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.53 million in AHT stock with ownership of nearly 29.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE:AHT] by around 9,804,444 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 5,032,126 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,204,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,040,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,574,984 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,012,035 shares during the same period.