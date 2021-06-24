Arvinas Inc. [ARVN] Revenue clocked in at $21.10 million, down -12.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Arvinas Inc. [NASDAQ: ARVN] slipped around -4.77 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $74.34 at the close of the session, down -6.03%. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Arvinas Participates in Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Space Within Downtown Crossing Development in New Haven.

Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, joined state and local officials, fellow tenants, and community partners, in a groundbreaking ceremony for 101 College Street, a new 525,000-square-foot-building to be constructed as part of New Haven’s Downtown Crossing revitalization project. Arvinas will lease three of the 10 floors at 101 College and this space will serve as the Company’s headquarters beginning in 2024.

“’s groundbreaking ceremony marks an exciting milestone for Arvinas and will allow us to continue our rapid growth in the years ahead,” said John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Arvinas. “We are thrilled to contribute to the growing biopharmaceutical hub and development of the overall community.”.

Arvinas Inc. stock is now -12.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARVN Stock saw the intraday high of $78.56 and lowest of $72.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 92.77, which means current price is +31.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 408.73K shares, ARVN reached a trading volume of 2156635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARVN shares is $113.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Arvinas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Arvinas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $101, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on ARVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arvinas Inc. is set at 3.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 171.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.38.

Arvinas Inc. [ARVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.20. With this latest performance, ARVN shares gained by 11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for Arvinas Inc. [ARVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.31, while it was recorded at 78.66 for the last single week of trading, and 56.22 for the last 200 days.

Arvinas Inc. [ARVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arvinas Inc. [ARVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -572.69. Arvinas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -547.35.

Return on Total Capital for ARVN is now -28.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arvinas Inc. [ARVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.63. Additionally, ARVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arvinas Inc. [ARVN] managed to generate an average of -$666,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Arvinas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.50 and a Current Ratio set at 16.50.

Earnings analysis for Arvinas Inc. [ARVN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arvinas Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARVN.

Insider trade positions for Arvinas Inc. [ARVN]

There are presently around $3,233 million, or 89.40% of ARVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,249,812, which is approximately -16.507% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; CANAAN PARTNERS IX LLC, holding 3,589,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.85 million in ARVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $223.11 million in ARVN stock with ownership of nearly 6.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arvinas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Arvinas Inc. [NASDAQ:ARVN] by around 4,620,777 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 7,510,231 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 31,355,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,486,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,289,768 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,697,167 shares during the same period.