why Sanderson Farms Inc. [SAFM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $181.67

Sanderson Farms Inc. [NASDAQ: SAFM] price surged by 10.33 percent to reach at $17.2. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Sanderson Farms, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Second Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79459.

A sum of 1004442 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 177.89K shares. Sanderson Farms Inc. shares reached a high of $186.72 and dropped to a low of $181.66 until finishing in the latest session at $183.78.

The one-year SAFM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.16. The average equity rating for SAFM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sanderson Farms Inc. [SAFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAFM shares is $181.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAFM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sanderson Farms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $135 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Sanderson Farms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $132 to $163, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on SAFM stock. On December 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SAFM shares from 139 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sanderson Farms Inc. is set at 5.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAFM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

SAFM Stock Performance Analysis:

Sanderson Farms Inc. [SAFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.55. With this latest performance, SAFM shares gained by 8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.63 for Sanderson Farms Inc. [SAFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.43, while it was recorded at 165.83 for the last single week of trading, and 145.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sanderson Farms Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sanderson Farms Inc. [SAFM] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.70 and a Gross Margin at +6.11. Sanderson Farms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.78.

Return on Total Capital for SAFM is now 1.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sanderson Farms Inc. [SAFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.64. Additionally, SAFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sanderson Farms Inc. [SAFM] managed to generate an average of $1,599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.Sanderson Farms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

SAFM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sanderson Farms Inc. posted 1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAFM.

Sanderson Farms Inc. [SAFM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,503 million, or 82.20% of SAFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAFM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,319,289, which is approximately 5.689% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,003,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $368.2 million in SAFM stocks shares; and NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $320.26 million in SAFM stock with ownership of nearly -13.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sanderson Farms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Sanderson Farms Inc. [NASDAQ:SAFM] by around 2,448,114 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 1,909,928 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 14,704,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,062,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAFM stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,337,238 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 376,816 shares during the same period.