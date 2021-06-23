Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Spire Inc. [SR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Spire Inc. [NYSE: SR] price plunged by -4.67 percent to reach at -$3.49. The company report on June 18, 2021 that Spire to Host Earnings Conference Call on August 5.

Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 5 to discuss our fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results. We will issue our earnings news release before the market opens that day, and it will be available on our website at Investors.SpireEnergy.com under the News tab.

To access the call, please dial the applicable phone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

A sum of 1028942 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 259.89K shares. Spire Inc. shares reached a high of $75.04 and dropped to a low of $70.88 until finishing in the latest session at $71.18.

The one-year SR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.34. The average equity rating for SR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Spire Inc. [SR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SR shares is $81.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Spire Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Spire Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $69, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on SR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spire Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

SR Stock Performance Analysis:

Spire Inc. [SR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.87. With this latest performance, SR shares dropped by -2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.45 for Spire Inc. [SR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.69, while it was recorded at 74.14 for the last single week of trading, and 65.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spire Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spire Inc. [SR] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.13 and a Gross Margin at +27.13. Spire Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.77.

Return on Total Capital for SR is now 6.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spire Inc. [SR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.75. Additionally, SR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spire Inc. [SR] managed to generate an average of $24,700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Spire Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

SR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spire Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spire Inc. go to 7.31%.

Spire Inc. [SR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,061 million, or 84.80% of SR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,311,528, which is approximately 6.184% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,982,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $354.67 million in SR stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $354.56 million in SR stock with ownership of nearly -0.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spire Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Spire Inc. [NYSE:SR] by around 3,688,191 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 2,243,149 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 37,067,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,998,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,565,350 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 349,535 shares during the same period.