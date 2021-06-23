Wall Street Analyst Initiated Nevro Corp. [NVRO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Nevro Corp. [NYSE: NVRO] traded at a high on 06/22/21, posting a 9.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $177.87. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Nevro Announces SENZA-NSRBP Clinical Data Presentation at the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians 23rd Annual Meeting.

Podium Presentation to Include Complete 6-Month Follow-Up Results for SENZA-NSRBP Randomized Controlled Trial.

Company to Host Investor Briefing on June 25, 2021 at 3:30 pm Pacific Time / 6:30 pm Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1563899 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nevro Corp. stands at 4.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.00%.

The market cap for NVRO stock reached $6.18 billion, with 34.63 million shares outstanding and 33.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 429.39K shares, NVRO reached a trading volume of 1563899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nevro Corp. [NVRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVRO shares is $200.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Nevro Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Nevro Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on NVRO stock. On June 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NVRO shares from 100 to 132.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nevro Corp. is set at 5.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.59.

How has NVRO stock performed recently?

Nevro Corp. [NVRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.23. With this latest performance, NVRO shares gained by 19.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.74 for Nevro Corp. [NVRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.79, while it was recorded at 164.06 for the last single week of trading, and 158.21 for the last 200 days.

Nevro Corp. [NVRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nevro Corp. [NVRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.36 and a Gross Margin at +69.02. Nevro Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.94.

Return on Total Capital for NVRO is now -11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nevro Corp. [NVRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.24. Additionally, NVRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nevro Corp. [NVRO] managed to generate an average of -$98,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Nevro Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Nevro Corp. [NVRO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nevro Corp. posted -1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nevro Corp. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Nevro Corp. [NVRO]

There are presently around $6,727 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVRO stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 4,694,704, which is approximately 16.542% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,847,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $684.4 million in NVRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $587.58 million in NVRO stock with ownership of nearly 6.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nevro Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Nevro Corp. [NYSE:NVRO] by around 4,477,442 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 3,134,362 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 30,205,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,817,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVRO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 586,460 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 662,770 shares during the same period.