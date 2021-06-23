Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] gain 50.16% so far this year. What now?

Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] surged by $1.72 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $38.48 during the day while it closed the day at $38.44. The company report on May 26, 2021 that URBN Reports Record Q1 Sales and EPS.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands, announced net income of $54 million and record first quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.54 for the three months ended April 30, 2021.

Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on our business operations in fiscal 2021, including mandated store closures, this release includes a comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020, in addition to a comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2021. Management views the comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020 as the more meaningful measurement of the Company’s business performance.

Urban Outfitters Inc. stock has also gained 0.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, URBN stock has inclined by 4.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.74% and gained 50.16% year-on date.

The market cap for URBN stock reached $3.87 billion, with 98.11 million shares outstanding and 60.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, URBN reached a trading volume of 2995146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URBN shares is $41.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Urban Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Urban Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $45, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on URBN stock. On February 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for URBN shares from 35 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for URBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for URBN in the course of the last twelve months was 17.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

URBN stock trade performance evaluation

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.95. With this latest performance, URBN shares gained by 13.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.36, while it was recorded at 37.89 for the last single week of trading, and 30.78 for the last 200 days.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.56 and a Gross Margin at +25.43. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.04.

Return on Total Capital for URBN is now 0.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.94. Additionally, URBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] managed to generate an average of $65 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Urban Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Urban Outfitters Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 187.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URBN.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,625 million, or 70.90% of URBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URBN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,803,751, which is approximately 5.794% of the company’s market cap and around 18.30% of the total institutional ownership; SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,327,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $243.22 million in URBN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $219.15 million in URBN stock with ownership of nearly 3.123% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ:URBN] by around 6,791,702 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 10,236,961 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 51,268,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,297,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URBN stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,447,505 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,081,454 shares during the same period.