UBS slashes price target on Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] – find out why.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KDMN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.50% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.50%. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Clever Leaves to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences on June 29, 2021.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVR) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a multinational operator, or MNO, and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, will be presenting at the following investor conferences on Tuesday, June 29, 2021:.

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual International Cannabis ForumPresentation Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gbKfRR3KRuyJ0a2YPh_Alg.

Over the last 12 months, KDMN stock dropped by -17.14%. The average equity rating for KDMN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $688.29 million, with 171.69 million shares outstanding and 155.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, KDMN stock reached a trading volume of 2277570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]:

UBS have made an estimate for Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Kadmon Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on KDMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kadmon Holdings Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 327.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

KDMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.50. With this latest performance, KDMN shares dropped by -0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.71 for Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.88, while it was recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading, and 4.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kadmon Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1234.09 and a Gross Margin at +13.33. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1314.10.

Return on Total Capital for KDMN is now -62.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.70. Additionally, KDMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] managed to generate an average of -$857,583 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

KDMN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDMN.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $667 million, or 99.50% of KDMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,244,464, which is approximately 8.851% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 15,711,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.84 million in KDMN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $51.72 million in KDMN stock with ownership of nearly 31.738% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kadmon Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KDMN] by around 31,844,163 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 27,380,366 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 107,564,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,789,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDMN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,147,726 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 11,535,484 shares during the same period.