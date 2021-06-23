Tuya Inc. [TUYA] Stock trading around $21.47 per share: What’s Next?

Tuya Inc. [NYSE: TUYA] traded at a high on 06/22/21, posting a 6.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.47. The company report on June 19, 2021 that Tuya Smart Continues Global IoT Press Meeting Series with Southeast Asian Event.

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a global leading IoT Cloud Platform, has continued its Global IoT Press Meeting series by hosting ‘s Southeast Asia Edition. Leaders from the region including Ace Hardware Indonesia, Cherry, Schneider Electric, Smart Control Technology, and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation came together to share insights on the IoT market, current trends, industry challenges, and how the industry will create opportunities for growth in the future.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is flourishing around the world, and the entire industry needs to work with industry veterans, representatives, and most importantly the media to share the latest insights and exchange ideas. The theme, “Connecting Every Thing and Every Person”, stresses the fact that the IoT market is for everyone, breaking the stereotype of it being exclusive for the wealthy.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1130638 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tuya Inc. stands at 7.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.57%.

The market cap for TUYA stock reached $12.53 billion, with 583.55 million shares outstanding and 281.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, TUYA reached a trading volume of 1130638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tuya Inc. [TUYA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUYA shares is $24.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tuya Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Tuya Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on TUYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuya Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.52.

How has TUYA stock performed recently?

Tuya Inc. [TUYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.45.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for Tuya Inc. [TUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.81, while it was recorded at 21.06 for the last single week of trading.

Tuya Inc. [TUYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tuya Inc. [TUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.43 and a Gross Margin at +34.43. Tuya Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.20.

Return on Total Capital for TUYA is now -34.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.22. Additionally, TUYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 190.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 129.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Tuya Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Tuya Inc. [TUYA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tuya Inc. go to -2.80%.

Insider trade positions for Tuya Inc. [TUYA]

Positions in Tuya Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Tuya Inc. [NYSE:TUYA] by around 42,036,379 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,036,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUYA stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,036,379 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.