Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] is -24.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TRKA] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.50 during the day while it closed the day at $2.37. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Troika Media Group to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational.

Presentation on Wednesday, June 9th at 3:00 PM EDT.

via NewMediaWire — Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRKA) (“TMG” or “Company”), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, announced that it will be presenting virtually at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI investor conference on Wednesday, June 9th at 3:00 PM EDT. TMG CEO, Robert Machinist, and Kyle Hill, President of Redeeem and Head of Digital Assets for TMG, will be presenting.

The market cap for TRKA stock reached $102.95 million, with 43.44 million shares outstanding and 38.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 631.10K shares, TRKA reached a trading volume of 1333829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Troika Media Group Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRKA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.32.

TRKA stock trade performance evaluation

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRKA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.45 for Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA], while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading.

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.76 and a Gross Margin at +35.07. Troika Media Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.37.

Return on Total Capital for TRKA is now -83.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.77. Additionally, TRKA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] managed to generate an average of -$185,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Troika Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.