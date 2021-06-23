Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] Is Currently -13.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Tarena International Inc. [NASDAQ: TEDU] loss -13.17% or -0.42 points to close at $2.77 with a heavy trading volume of 2259315 shares. The company report on June 3, 2021 that ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tarena International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm.

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tarena International, Inc. (“Tarena” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TEDU) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Tarena filed a Form NT 20-F Notification of inability to timely file a Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the SEC on April 30, 2019. According to the Company, the delay in filing was caused by “the independent audit committee of the registrant’s board of directors [. . .] conducting a review of certain issues identified during the course of the audit of the registrant’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, including issues related to the registrant’s revenue recognition.” The Company then announced on November 1, 2019, that its financial statements from 2014-2018 could not be relied on due to inaccuracies, related-party transactions, and interference with the audit process. Based on this news, Tarena ADSs dropped by more than 9% on November 4, 2019.

It opened the trading session at $3.20, the shares rose to $3.20 and dropped to $2.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TEDU points out that the company has recorded -13.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -84.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 464.31K shares, TEDU reached to a volume of 2259315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tarena International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Tarena International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tarena International Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.06. With this latest performance, TEDU shares dropped by -26.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.32 for Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.52, while it was recorded at 3.28 for the last single week of trading, and 2.87 for the last 200 days.

Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.49 and a Gross Margin at +41.77. Tarena International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] managed to generate an average of -$10,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Tarena International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tarena International Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -516.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tarena International Inc. go to -1.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]

There are presently around $9 million, or 28.20% of TEDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEDU stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 2,391,352, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.95% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 593,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 million in TEDU stocks shares; and CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $0.11 million in TEDU stock with ownership of nearly -48.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tarena International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Tarena International Inc. [NASDAQ:TEDU] by around 214,321 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 141,032 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,910,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,265,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEDU stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 194,269 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 102,084 shares during the same period.