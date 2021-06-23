Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] fell -27.22% so far this year. What now?

Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ: SUMO] loss -5.33% on the last trading session, reaching $20.80 price per share at the time. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Sumo Logic Hosts The Modern SOC Summit to Usher in New Era of Security.

New Products and Enhancements Help SOC Teams Achieve Greater Cyber Resilience and Solidify Sumo Logic as a Leader in Rapidly-Evolving SIEM and SOAR Markets;.

Company Launches Preview of New Global Intelligence Service for Security Insights Enabling SecOps Teams to Benchmark and Identify Threats to Optimize Security Posture;.

Sumo Logic Inc. represents 104.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.14 billion with the latest information. SUMO stock price has been found in the range of $20.53 to $22.6923.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, SUMO reached a trading volume of 3292491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUMO shares is $25.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Sumo Logic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Sumo Logic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on SUMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sumo Logic Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

Trading performance analysis for SUMO stock

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, SUMO shares gained by 11.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.80% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.56 for Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.17, while it was recorded at 21.15 for the last single week of trading.

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.32 and a Gross Margin at +72.12. Sumo Logic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.63.

Return on Total Capital for SUMO is now -28.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] managed to generate an average of -$105,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Sumo Logic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]

There are presently around $1,379 million, or 66.10% of SUMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUMO stocks are: GREYLOCK XIII GP LLC with ownership of 14,751,190, which is approximately -20.017% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., holding 6,448,005 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.12 million in SUMO stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $113.31 million in SUMO stock with ownership of nearly 1.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sumo Logic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ:SUMO] by around 10,766,696 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 9,905,973 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 45,632,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,305,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUMO stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,899,633 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,160,832 shares during the same period.