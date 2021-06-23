Stifel lifts Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ferroglobe PLC [NASDAQ: GSM] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.67 during the day while it closed the day at $5.62. The company report on June 21, 2021 that U.S. Department of Commerce Imposes Final Duties on All Silicon Metal Imports From Malaysia.

Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (“GSM”), a subsidiary of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM), and Mississippi Silicon LLC (“MS”), together representing the majority of American silicon metal production, reported on June 17th that the U.S. Department of Commerce (“Commerce”) will impose final duties of 12.27% on all silicon metal imports from Malaysia.

’s decision closes out a set of investigations requested by GSM and MS last June to stop producers in four countries, including Malaysia, from selling dumped and unfairly subsidized metal imports into the United States – now, all have resulted in favorable final rulings. On March 24, 2021, the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) unanimously determined that imports from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, and Kazakhstan are a cause of material injury to the U.S. industry. On April 19, 2021, Commerce issued final antidumping and countervailing duty orders imposing duties as high as 160% on all imports of silicon metal of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, and Kazakhstan.

Ferroglobe PLC stock has also gained 1.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GSM stock has inclined by 71.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 238.55% and gained 242.68% year-on date.

The market cap for GSM stock reached $938.54 million, with 169.29 million shares outstanding and 77.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, GSM reached a trading volume of 1189308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Stifel have made an estimate for Ferroglobe PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Ferroglobe PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ferroglobe PLC is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, GSM shares gained by 23.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 238.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 958.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.81 for Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.64, while it was recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading, and 2.59 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.76 and a Gross Margin at -1.23. Ferroglobe PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.05.

Return on Total Capital for GSM is now -13.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.55. Additionally, GSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] managed to generate an average of -$73,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Ferroglobe PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ferroglobe PLC posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ferroglobe PLC go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $271 million, or 29.70% of GSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSM stocks are: HOSKING PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 4,458,135, which is approximately 17.108% of the company’s market cap and around 53.93% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 4,353,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.47 million in GSM stocks shares; and WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $21.2 million in GSM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ferroglobe PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Ferroglobe PLC [NASDAQ:GSM] by around 20,577,998 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 9,557,155 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 18,027,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,162,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSM stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,520,181 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 976,640 shares during the same period.