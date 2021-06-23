ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] moved down -1.43: Why It’s Important

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RSLS] slipped around -0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.20 at the close of the session, down -1.43%. The company report on June 17, 2021 that ReShape Lifesciences Closes First Day of Trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences commenced trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market at market open on June 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol “RSLS”.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), a global weight-loss solutions leader, announced that its common stock effectively traded at a first day volume of over 3.5 million shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “RSLS”, following the previously announced completion of its merger with Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stock is now 37.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RSLS Stock saw the intraday high of $6.88 and lowest of $5.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.31, which means current price is +49.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, RSLS reached a trading volume of 4289802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

How has RSLS stock performed recently?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.24. With this latest performance, RSLS shares dropped by -39.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 182.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.97 for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.38, while it was recorded at 6.02 for the last single week of trading, and 7.00 for the last 200 days.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RSLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. go to 0.24%.

Insider trade positions for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]

There are presently around $4 million, or 15.10% of RSLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RSLS stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 366,663, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO, holding 126,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.79 million in RSLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.2 million in RSLS stock with ownership of nearly 44.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RSLS] by around 57,580 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 24,020 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 545,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 626,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSLS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,912 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11,452 shares during the same period.