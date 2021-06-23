Realty Income Corporation [O] Revenue clocked in at $1.68 billion, up 9.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] jumped around 1.22 points on Monday, while shares priced at $68.06 at the close of the session, up 1.83%. The company report on June 16, 2021 that 111th Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company’s common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2355 per share from $0.235 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2021. This is the 111th dividend increase since Realty Income’s listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for July’s dividend is June 30, 2021. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.826 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.82 per share.

“We remain committed to our company’s mission of paying dependable monthly dividends to our shareholders that increase over time,” said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. “Our Board of Directors has once again determined that we are able to increase the amount of the monthly dividend to our shareholders, marking the 111th increase since our company’s public listing in 1994. With the payment of the July dividend, we will have made 612 consecutive monthly dividend payments throughout our 52-year operating history.”.

Realty Income Corporation stock is now 9.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. O Stock saw the intraday high of $68.49 and lowest of $66.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.84, which means current price is +19.40% above from all time high which was touched on 04/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, O reached a trading volume of 5918044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Realty Income Corporation [O]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $74.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $62, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 218.10.

How has O stock performed recently?

Realty Income Corporation [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.15, while it was recorded at 68.24 for the last single week of trading, and 63.10 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.83 and a Gross Margin at +44.52. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.92.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 3.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.29. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $1,252,029 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realty Income Corporation posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Insider trade positions for Realty Income Corporation [O]

There are presently around $18,077 million, or 73.10% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,666,108, which is approximately 5.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,817,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.44 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.83 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 9.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 21,744,975 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 16,471,044 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 227,387,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,603,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,382,044 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 4,892,622 shares during the same period.