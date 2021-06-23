Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $11

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE: RYAM] slipped around -0.32 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.64 at the close of the session, down -4.60%. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Rayonier Advanced Materials to Participate in a Virtual Roundtable on Sustainability in the Construction Drymix Industry on June 1.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) (the “Company”) announced that Paul Boynton, its President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual roundtable on sustainability in the construction Drymix industry on June 1 starting at 8 am ET. Access to the event may be found at the following link:.

https://engage.dow.com/202104_DCC_Global_EVT_Drymix?cid=OTR:PartnerA:10855:202104_DCC_Global_EVT_Drymix:BCI:Global:na:202104:na:na:na:DCC:EVT:3c31e805-9e98-eb11-b1ac-000d3a1bdf61.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock is now 1.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RYAM Stock saw the intraday high of $6.77 and lowest of $6.245 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.30, which means current price is +7.97% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 602.64K shares, RYAM reached a trading volume of 1086772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYAM shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for RYAM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has RYAM stock performed recently?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.87. With this latest performance, RYAM shares dropped by -10.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.35 for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.14, while it was recorded at 7.11 for the last single week of trading, and 7.02 for the last 200 days.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.48 and a Gross Margin at +7.41. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.01.

Return on Total Capital for RYAM is now 2.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 158.63. Additionally, RYAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] managed to generate an average of -$38 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYAM.

Insider trade positions for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]

There are presently around $301 million, or 76.10% of RYAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYAM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,082,038, which is approximately 7.091% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,985,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.47 million in RYAM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $26.09 million in RYAM stock with ownership of nearly -7.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE:RYAM] by around 6,647,238 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 4,364,851 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 34,349,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,361,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYAM stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,590,447 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 506,598 shares during the same period.