Piper Sandler slashes price target on KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] – find out why.

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] price surged by 1.14 percent to reach at $0.66. The company report on June 23, 2021 that KKR to Invest in Leading ANZ Edtech Company Education Perfect.

Leading Australian and New Zealand education technology (“edtech”) company Education Perfect (“EP” or the “Company”), global investment firm KKR, and Australia-based private equity firm Five V Capital announced the signing of definitive agreements pursuant to which KKR will acquire a majority stake in the Company.

A sum of 3168178 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.62M shares. KKR & Co. Inc. shares reached a high of $58.70 and dropped to a low of $57.67 until finishing in the latest session at $58.56.

The one-year KKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.18. The average equity rating for KKR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $65.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.08.

KKR Stock Performance Analysis:

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.15. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.78 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.55, while it was recorded at 57.40 for the last single week of trading, and 44.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KKR & Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +112.77. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.91.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now 7.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 247.46. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 277.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] managed to generate an average of $1,265,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

KKR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KKR & Co. Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 28.66%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,592 million, or 79.70% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,885,208, which is approximately 2.817% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,043,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in KKR stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $1.85 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly -16.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 36,398,619 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 30,734,997 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 386,971,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,105,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,781,544 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,444,723 shares during the same period.