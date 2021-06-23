PACCAR Inc [PCAR] Is Currently -0.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] loss -0.03% or -0.03 points to close at $87.37 with a heavy trading volume of 3320073 shares. The company report on April 28, 2021 that PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend.

PACCAR Inc’s Board of Directors approved an increase of 6% in the regular quarterly cash dividend from thirty-two cents ($.32) per share to thirty-four cents ($.34) per share. The dividend will be payable on June 2, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2021.

Mark Pigott, executive chairman, shared, “PACCAR has benefited from increased share in the North American and European truck markets, as well as steady growth in its aftermarket parts and finance segments. PACCAR has delivered annual dividends, including regular quarterly and extra cash dividends, totaling approximately 50% of net income for many years. Dividends are an important element of PACCAR’s shareholder returns, which have exceeded the S&P 500 index for the last 15 years.”.

It opened the trading session at $87.34, the shares rose to $87.78 and dropped to $86.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PCAR points out that the company has recorded 1.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -23.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, PCAR reached to a volume of 3320073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PACCAR Inc [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $100.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for PACCAR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for PACCAR Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PCAR stock. On November 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PCAR shares from 108 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PACCAR Inc is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

Trading performance analysis for PCAR stock

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, PCAR shares dropped by -5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.19 for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.18, while it was recorded at 88.55 for the last single week of trading, and 90.69 for the last 200 days.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PACCAR Inc [PCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.88 and a Gross Margin at +13.60. PACCAR Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.93.

Return on Total Capital for PCAR is now 7.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.86. Additionally, PCAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] managed to generate an average of $49,938 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.PACCAR Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PACCAR Inc posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACCAR Inc go to 25.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PACCAR Inc [PCAR]

There are presently around $19,650 million, or 66.30% of PCAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,174,800, which is approximately 1.101% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,054,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in PCAR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.88 billion in PCAR stock with ownership of nearly -5.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PACCAR Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR] by around 15,448,721 shares. Additionally, 308 investors decreased positions by around 10,503,395 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 198,950,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,902,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCAR stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,381,381 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 753,025 shares during the same period.