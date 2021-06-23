MPLX LP [MPLX] Revenue clocked in at $8.92 billion, up 37.51% YTD: What’s Next?

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] price plunged by -1.49 percent to reach at -$0.45. The company report on May 4, 2021 that MPLX LP Reports First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Reported net income attributable to MPLX of $739 million and adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX of $1.4 billion.

A sum of 3063659 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.21M shares. MPLX LP shares reached a high of $30.25 and dropped to a low of $29.56 until finishing in the latest session at $29.77.

The one-year MPLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.4. The average equity rating for MPLX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MPLX LP [MPLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $31.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLX in the course of the last twelve months was 37.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MPLX Stock Performance Analysis:

MPLX LP [MPLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, MPLX shares gained by 3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.48, while it was recorded at 30.16 for the last single week of trading, and 23.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MPLX LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MPLX LP [MPLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.48 and a Gross Margin at +45.40. MPLX LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.47.

Return on Total Capital for MPLX is now 9.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MPLX LP [MPLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.49. Additionally, MPLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MPLX LP [MPLX] managed to generate an average of -$126,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

MPLX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MPLX LP posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 35.40%.

MPLX LP [MPLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,681 million, or 28.10% of MPLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 67,479,346, which is approximately -0.648% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 21,668,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $654.81 million in MPLX stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $604.39 million in MPLX stock with ownership of nearly -0.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MPLX LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX] by around 12,649,917 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 23,891,446 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 250,730,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,272,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,393,094 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,934,928 shares during the same period.