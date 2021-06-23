MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] is 50.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated [NASDAQ: MSTR] closed the trading session at $583.67 on 06/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $577.0001, while the highest price level was $614.00. The company report on June 21, 2021 that MicroStrategy Acquires Additional Bitcoins and Now Holds Over 105,000 Bitcoins in Total.

MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, announced that it had purchased an additional approximately 13,005 bitcoins for approximately $489 million in cash at an average price of approximately $37,617 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

As of June 21, 2021, MicroStrategy holds an aggregate of approximately 105,085 bitcoins, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.741 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $26,080 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. MacroStrategy LLC, a subsidiary of MicroStrategy, holds approximately 92,079 of the bitcoins.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 50.22 percent and weekly performance of -2.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 95.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 697.76K shares, MSTR reached to a volume of 1359103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSTR shares is $690.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for MicroStrategy Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for MicroStrategy Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $700, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on MSTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MicroStrategy Incorporated is set at 39.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSTR in the course of the last twelve months was 66.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

MSTR stock trade performance evaluation

MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, MSTR shares gained by 23.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 393.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 577.67, while it was recorded at 622.26 for the last single week of trading, and 469.72 for the last 200 days.

MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.87 and a Gross Margin at +80.41. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.57.

Return on Total Capital for MSTR is now 6.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.15. Additionally, MSTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] managed to generate an average of -$3,768 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.MicroStrategy Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MicroStrategy Incorporated posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MicroStrategy Incorporated go to 10.00%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,280 million, or 75.30% of MSTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSTR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,244,167, which is approximately 5.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 686,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $400.89 million in MSTR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $241.14 million in MSTR stock with ownership of nearly -51.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MicroStrategy Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in MicroStrategy Incorporated [NASDAQ:MSTR] by around 934,570 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 1,802,655 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,882,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,619,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSTR stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 395,698 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 589,943 shares during the same period.