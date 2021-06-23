Market cap of PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] reaches 254.53M – now what?

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [NASDAQ: PDSB] loss -4.89% or -0.55 points to close at $10.69 with a heavy trading volume of 1419332 shares. The company report on June 18, 2021 that PDS Biotechnology Corporation Announces Closing of Approximately $52 Million Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB) (“PDS Biotechnology” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a pipeline of novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,088,235 shares of common stock (inclusive of the 794,117 shares that were sold pursuant to the underwriter’s full exercise of its option to purchase additional shares of common stock) at a public offering price of $8.50 per share. Certain insiders, including certain members of the Company’s board of directors and executive officers, purchased shares of PDS Biotech common stock in the offering.

The gross proceeds to PDS Biotech from this offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses were approximately $51.7 million.

It opened the trading session at $11.28, the shares rose to $11.28 and dropped to $10.418, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PDSB points out that the company has recorded 424.02% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -722.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, PDSB reached to a volume of 1419332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDSB shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDSB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2020, representing the official price target for PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.45, while Noble Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on PDSB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDS Biotechnology Corporation is set at 1.59 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for PDSB stock

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.20. With this latest performance, PDSB shares gained by 28.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 424.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 674.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDSB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.34 for PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.74, while it was recorded at 10.55 for the last single week of trading, and 4.26 for the last 200 days.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for PDSB is now -75.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.25. Additionally, PDSB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] managed to generate an average of -$989,825 per employee.PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PDS Biotechnology Corporation posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDSB.

An analysis of insider ownership at PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]

There are presently around $34 million, or 14.10% of PDSB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDSB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 860,990, which is approximately 20.581% of the company’s market cap and around 26.27% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 667,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.14 million in PDSB stocks shares; and IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $4.1 million in PDSB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PDS Biotechnology Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in PDS Biotechnology Corporation [NASDAQ:PDSB] by around 797,430 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 801,553 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,542,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,141,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDSB stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 542,878 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 550,511 shares during the same period.