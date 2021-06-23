Market cap of Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] reaches 97.35M – now what?

Infobird Co. Ltd [NASDAQ: IFBD] jumped around 0.35 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.73 at the close of the session, up 10.36%. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Infobird Selected by Leading Shoe Manufacturer, Zu Li Jian, to Support Improved Customer Experience.

Digital customer solutions to enhance engagement with growing elderly economy.

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) (“Infobird” or the “Company”), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced that Zu Li Jian, the leading shoe company for the elderly in China has selected Infobird’s digital customer engagement solutions to support improvements to customer service, management and marketing. This announcement marks another successful customer award for Infobird’s digital customer engagement solutions in the retail industry and is expected to provide new vitality to China’s elderly economy and retail industry. Zu Li Jian will be able to view the customer experience across the retailer’s operations, support its business transformation and help use data to drive decision making across its business.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, IFBD reached a trading volume of 1066688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infobird Co. Ltd is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for IFBD in the course of the last twelve months was 69.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has IFBD stock performed recently?

Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.25 for Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD], while it was recorded at 3.61 for the last single week of trading.

Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.05 and a Gross Margin at +67.54. Infobird Co. Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.51.

Return on Total Capital for IFBD is now 49.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 70.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 70.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.86. Additionally, IFBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Infobird Co. Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.