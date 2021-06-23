Market cap of Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] reaches 70.06M – now what?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.41 at the close of the session, up 5.22%. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Daré Bioscience to Present at 2021 BIO Digital.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, announced that it has been selected to deliver a company presentation at 2021 BIO Digital, being held virtually June 10-11 and 14-18, 2021.

Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO of Daré, will provide an overview of the Company’s portfolio of innovative investigational products. The presentation will be available on demand to registered attendees beginning on June 10th at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. Registration information for 2021 BIO Digital can be found here.

Dare Bioscience Inc. stock is now 5.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DARE Stock saw the intraday high of $1.45 and lowest of $1.3616 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.85, which means current price is +17.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 750.70K shares, DARE reached a trading volume of 3465409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has DARE stock performed recently?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, DARE shares gained by 8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3654, while it was recorded at 1.3380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4861 for the last 200 days.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] managed to generate an average of -$1,191,337 per employee.Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DARE.

Insider trade positions for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]

There are presently around $5 million, or 7.40% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,415,349, which is approximately -52.716% of the company’s market cap and around 5.81% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 872,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 million in DARE stocks shares; and POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., currently with $0.44 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dare Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 595,644 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,952,960 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,070,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,618,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 246,805 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 253,892 shares during the same period.