Market cap of Big Lots Inc. [BIG] reaches 2.43B – now what?

Big Lots Inc. [NYSE: BIG] jumped around 3.69 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $69.00 at the close of the session, up 5.65%. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Affordable Fashion for All: Big Lots Expands Apparel Assortment with New Brands, Offering Customers Everyday Wear at Unbelievable Prices.

Neighborhood discount retailer Big Lots invites customers to discover deals on stylish with new offerings from brands like Reebok, Weekend Soul, One World, Como Vintage and more, now available in store and online.

With summer now underway, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is rolling out a newly expanded apparel assortment – its biggest to-date – for the entire family, now available in stores nationwide and online at BigLots.com. With clothing from leading athletic wear company Reebok, and the arrival of all-new everyday wear brands like One World, Como Vintage, and Weekend Soul, Big Lots is the ultimate destination for those looking to add new finds to their wardrobe, with stylish offerings for every season and occasion. Whether customers are looking for affordable basics to round out their seasonal wardrobe or a fashionable top that is sure to impress during those unending Zoom meetings, Big Lots carries incredible deals on the latest trends.

Big Lots Inc. stock is now 60.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BIG Stock saw the intraday high of $70.30 and lowest of $64.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 73.23, which means current price is +64.09% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 734.31K shares, BIG reached a trading volume of 1614794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Big Lots Inc. [BIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIG shares is $64.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Big Lots Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $73 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Big Lots Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on BIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big Lots Inc. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has BIG stock performed recently?

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.20. With this latest performance, BIG shares gained by 7.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.24 for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.55, while it was recorded at 65.81 for the last single week of trading, and 56.93 for the last 200 days.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Big Lots Inc. [BIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.44 and a Gross Margin at +38.05. Big Lots Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.15.

Return on Total Capital for BIG is now 14.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.66. Additionally, BIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] managed to generate an average of $17,005 per employee.Big Lots Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Big Lots Inc. posted 2.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Big Lots Inc. go to 5.07%.

Insider trade positions for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]

There are presently around $2,387 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,910,285, which is approximately 0.912% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,871,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $336.16 million in BIG stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $141.91 million in BIG stock with ownership of nearly -1.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

114 institutional holders increased their position in Big Lots Inc. [NYSE:BIG] by around 2,488,069 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 5,877,564 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 26,225,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,591,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIG stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,328,487 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,481,326 shares during the same period.