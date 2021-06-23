Market cap of ADT Inc. [ADT] reaches 9.88B – now what?

ADT Inc. [NYSE: ADT] traded at a high on 06/22/21, posting a 0.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.32. The company report on May 6, 2021 that ADT Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Strong quarter, making progress against 2021 objectivesResidential subscriber growth continues and Commercial rebound underwayDurable recurring revenue model with strengthening, long term growth engineAffirming 2021 financial outlook.

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security, reported results for the first quarter of 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3456044 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ADT Inc. stands at 3.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.95%.

The market cap for ADT stock reached $9.88 billion, with 817.45 million shares outstanding and 695.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, ADT reached a trading volume of 3456044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ADT Inc. [ADT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $10.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for ADT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $13 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ADT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $10.75, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on ADT stock. On October 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ADT shares from 13.50 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has ADT stock performed recently?

ADT Inc. [ADT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, ADT shares gained by 10.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.62 for ADT Inc. [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.08, while it was recorded at 11.32 for the last single week of trading, and 8.84 for the last 200 days.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADT Inc. [ADT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +33.64. ADT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.89.

Return on Total Capital for ADT is now 1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADT Inc. [ADT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.14. Additionally, ADT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 314.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADT Inc. [ADT] managed to generate an average of -$30,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.ADT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for ADT Inc. [ADT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADT Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc. go to -7.00%.

Insider trade positions for ADT Inc. [ADT]

There are presently around $8,240 million, or 95.30% of ADT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 608,927,824, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,989,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.68 million in ADT stocks shares; and MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $147.69 million in ADT stock with ownership of nearly 4.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in ADT Inc. [NYSE:ADT] by around 23,368,256 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 21,021,222 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 683,514,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 727,904,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,248,649 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 6,209,640 shares during the same period.