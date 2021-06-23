Market Analysts see VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] traded at a low on 06/22/21, posting a -5.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.62. The company report on June 16, 2021 that VistaGen Therapeutics Set to Join the Russell 2000® Index.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced the Company will be added to the Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell Indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 4, 2021.

“Inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index, which is one of the most cited performance benchmarks for small-cap companies, is another important milestone for VistaGen and an achievement we expect will increase overall awareness and exposure of our company within the investment community,” stated Shawn K. Singh, Chief Executive Officer of VistaGen. “Our late-stage anxiety and depression programs have exciting potential to change lives. We look forward to introducing our company to a wider investor audience as we continue to execute on noteworthy milestones during the second half of the year and beyond.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1811284 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stands at 6.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.72%.

The market cap for VTGN stock reached $369.97 million, with 190.20 million shares outstanding and 124.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 1811284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]?

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 616.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has VTGN stock performed recently?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by -7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 403.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 1.70 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VTGN is now -725.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -819.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,087.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -210.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] managed to generate an average of -$2,308,222 per employee.VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 35.20 and a Current Ratio set at 35.20.

Earnings analysis for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTGN.

Insider trade positions for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $278 million, or 81.60% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 16,302,596, which is approximately 74.173% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VR ADVISER, LLC, holding 16,302,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.71 million in VTGN stocks shares; and ACUTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $32.22 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 63.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 46,901,803 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 8,277,622 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 50,739,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,919,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,218,979 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 6,483,652 shares during the same period.