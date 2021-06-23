Market Analysts see U.S. Bancorp [USB] gaining to $62. Time to buy?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] price plunged by -0.07 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on June 22, 2021 that U.S. Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will release its second quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15. At 8 a.m. CT, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone.

Via internet:.

A sum of 4166989 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.76M shares. U.S. Bancorp shares reached a high of $56.25 and dropped to a low of $55.35 until finishing in the latest session at $55.94.

The one-year USB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.86. The average equity rating for USB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $62.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.69.

USB Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.39. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -7.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.14, while it was recorded at 56.16 for the last single week of trading, and 48.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.28. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.44.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 5.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.26. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $72,502 per employee.

USB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 86.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 6.00%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62,770 million, or 77.10% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 129,687,084, which is approximately -1.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 108,863,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.09 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.15 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -1.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 826 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 79,781,492 shares. Additionally, 677 investors decreased positions by around 77,375,504 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 964,947,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,122,104,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,377,091 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 27,520,695 shares during the same period.