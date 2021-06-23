Market Analysts see Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE: WORK] closed the trading session at $44.28 on 06/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.17, while the highest price level was $44.58. The company report on June 15, 2021 that New Slack Research Shows How Companies Can Win the War for Talent in the Post-Pandemic World.

Study from Future Forum, a Slack-backed consortium, shows that 93% want flexibility in when and how they work; more than half are open to a job change.

The Future Forum, a consortium launched by Slack Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: WORK) to help companies reimagine work in the new digital-first workplace, is releasing a new global study that unpacks how 15 months of pandemic work has shifted employee expectations. The Future Forum Pulse shows that flexibility now ranks second only to compensation in determining job satisfaction: 93% of knowledge workers want a flexible schedule, while 76% want flexibility in where they work.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.83 percent and weekly performance of -0.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, WORK reached to a volume of 3111240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WORK shares is $43.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WORK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Slack Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Slack Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $45, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on WORK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Slack Technologies Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for WORK in the course of the last twelve months was 215.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, WORK shares gained by 3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.45 for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.78, while it was recorded at 44.38 for the last single week of trading, and 38.11 for the last 200 days.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.20 and a Gross Margin at +86.52. Slack Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.28.

Return on Total Capital for WORK is now -20.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.20. Additionally, WORK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] managed to generate an average of -$118,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Slack Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Slack Technologies Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WORK.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,921 million, or 76.10% of WORK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WORK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,810,568, which is approximately 4.803% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,940,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in WORK stocks shares; and PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $860.74 million in WORK stock with ownership of nearly 7.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Slack Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE:WORK] by around 102,473,640 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 89,817,074 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 189,840,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,131,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WORK stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,206,786 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 21,799,161 shares during the same period.