Market Analysts see salesforce.com inc. [CRM] gaining to $290. Time to buy?

salesforce.com inc. [NYSE: CRM] traded at a high on 06/21/21, posting a 0.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $244.48. The company report on June 17, 2021 that New Survey From Tableau Finds the Need for Data Literacy on the Rise.

Results show that academics have an opportunity to help meet the growing need by bringing foundational data skills across disciplines and levels of education.

Tableau, the world’s leading analytics platform (NYSE: CRM), announced new findings from a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on Tableau’s behalf, The Great Data Literacy Gap: Demand For Data Skills Exceeds Supply, to help better understand the gap and what can be done to close it.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5816005 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of salesforce.com inc. stands at 2.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.92%.

The market cap for CRM stock reached $227.93 billion, with 921.00 million shares outstanding and 890.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, CRM reached a trading volume of 5816005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about salesforce.com inc. [CRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $278.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for salesforce.com inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for salesforce.com inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for salesforce.com inc. is set at 5.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 40.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has CRM stock performed recently?

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.13 for salesforce.com inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 229.56, while it was recorded at 243.33 for the last single week of trading, and 233.26 for the last 200 days.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and salesforce.com inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.14 and a Gross Margin at +67.27. salesforce.com inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.16.

Return on Total Capital for CRM is now 1.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.45. Additionally, CRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] managed to generate an average of $71,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.salesforce.com inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for salesforce.com inc. [CRM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, salesforce.com inc. posted 1.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 114.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for salesforce.com inc. go to 10.10%.

Insider trade positions for salesforce.com inc. [CRM]

There are presently around $174,673 million, or 78.90% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,905,928, which is approximately 0.423% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 70,779,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.3 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.91 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly -0.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in salesforce.com inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,153 institutional holders increased their position in salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 41,964,626 shares. Additionally, 814 investors decreased positions by around 59,535,408 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 612,969,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 714,469,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,788,436 shares, while 172 institutional investors sold positions of 7,354,474 shares during the same period.