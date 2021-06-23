Market Analysts see Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] gaining to $58. Time to buy?

Rent-A-Center Inc. [NASDAQ: RCII] slipped around -2.79 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $52.04 at the close of the session, down -5.09%. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Rent-A-Center, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.31 for the Third Quarter of 2021.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share for the third quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on July 13, 2021 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 22, 2021.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer. The Company focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products via small payments over time under a flexible lease-purchase agreement and no long-term debt obligation. The Acima segment provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling our partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing our differentiated offering. The Rent-A-Center Business and Mexico segments provide lease-to-own options on products such as furniture, appliances, consumer electronics, and computers in approximately 1,970 Rent-A-Center stores in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico and on its e-commerce platform, Rentacenter.com. The Franchising segment is a national franchiser of approximately 460 franchise locations. Rent-A-Center is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Rentacenter.com or investor.rentacenter.com.

Rent-A-Center Inc. stock is now 35.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RCII Stock saw the intraday high of $55.05 and lowest of $51.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.70, which means current price is +40.69% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 616.07K shares, RCII reached a trading volume of 1279485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCII shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCII stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Rent-A-Center Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Rent-A-Center Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on RCII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rent-A-Center Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCII in the course of the last twelve months was 16.25.

Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.06. With this latest performance, RCII shares dropped by -9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.37 for Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.68, while it was recorded at 55.77 for the last single week of trading, and 46.18 for the last 200 days.

Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.73 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Rent-A-Center Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.40.

Return on Total Capital for RCII is now 26.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.37. Additionally, RCII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] managed to generate an average of $14,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.69.

Earnings analysis for Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rent-A-Center Inc. posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rent-A-Center Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]

There are presently around $2,651 million, or 78.60% of RCII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,089,747, which is approximately 4.581% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,970,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $362.76 million in RCII stocks shares; and ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC, currently with $151.88 million in RCII stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rent-A-Center Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Rent-A-Center Inc. [NASDAQ:RCII] by around 4,866,407 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 6,120,004 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 39,954,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,940,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCII stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,640,505 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 877,620 shares during the same period.