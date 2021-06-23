Market Analysts see Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: OTLK] traded at a low on 06/22/21, posting a -4.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.34. The company report on June 14, 2021 that Outlook Therapeutics Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, announced that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, Outlook Therapeutics has been selected to be added to the Russell 2000® Index effective June 25, 2021, after the close of the U.S. equity markets.

“We are very pleased to have been selected for inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index. Our placement in this widely used performance benchmark for small-cap companies reflects the hard work of the Outlook Therapeutics team and the value we have created over the past year. With our inclusion in the Russell 2000® we believe we are well-positioned to continue driving value with this increased market exposure,” said Lawrence A. Kenyon, President, CEO and CFO, Outlook Therapeutics.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2075692 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stands at 5.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.27%.

The market cap for OTLK stock reached $419.16 million, with 150.73 million shares outstanding and 89.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 867.78K shares, OTLK reached a trading volume of 2075692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.30. With this latest performance, OTLK shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.95 for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.32, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 1.64 for the last 200 days.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.78. Additionally, OTLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] managed to generate an average of -$4,404,937 per employee.Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTLK.

There are presently around $34 million, or 8.90% of OTLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,165,282, which is approximately 78.796% of the company’s market cap and around 12.80% of the total institutional ownership; LVW ADVISORS, LLC, holding 1,743,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.27 million in OTLK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.27 million in OTLK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:OTLK] by around 8,149,485 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 320,346 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,340,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,810,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTLK stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,187,313 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 66,887 shares during the same period.