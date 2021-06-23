MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] gain 2.80% so far this year. What now?

MacroGenics Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNX] price surged by 6.19 percent to reach at $1.37. The company report on June 19, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MacroGenics, Inc. – MGNX.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MacroGenics, Inc. (“MacroGenics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MGNX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether MacroGenics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

A sum of 1620664 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 810.99K shares. MacroGenics Inc. shares reached a high of $23.79 and dropped to a low of $21.04 until finishing in the latest session at $23.50.

The one-year MGNX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.11. The average equity rating for MGNX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNX shares is $36.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for MacroGenics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $14 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for MacroGenics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MGNX stock. On August 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MGNX shares from 25 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MacroGenics Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.80.

MGNX Stock Performance Analysis:

MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.69. With this latest performance, MGNX shares dropped by -21.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.31, while it was recorded at 21.99 for the last single week of trading, and 25.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MacroGenics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.96. MacroGenics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123.70.

Return on Total Capital for MGNX is now -44.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.88. Additionally, MGNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] managed to generate an average of -$350,646 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.MacroGenics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

MGNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MacroGenics Inc. posted -0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGNX.

MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,334 million, or 96.40% of MGNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNX stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 6,027,926, which is approximately 2.09% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,783,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.91 million in MGNX stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $115.94 million in MGNX stock with ownership of nearly 12.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MacroGenics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in MacroGenics Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNX] by around 10,394,417 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 7,306,105 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 39,081,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,781,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGNX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,194,765 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 949,409 shares during the same period.