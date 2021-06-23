Guggenheim lifts Chewy Inc. [CHWY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] loss -0.81% or -0.63 points to close at $77.22 with a heavy trading volume of 4340895 shares. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Chewy Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended May 2, 2021, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

Fiscal Q1 2021 Highlights:.

It opened the trading session at $77.59, the shares rose to $77.75 and dropped to $76.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHWY points out that the company has recorded -22.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -74.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, CHWY reached to a volume of 4340895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $97.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on CHWY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 454.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 380.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CHWY stock

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.49. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 13.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.99 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.18, while it was recorded at 77.69 for the last single week of trading, and 79.99 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.27 and a Gross Margin at +24.62. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CHWY is now -115.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.76. Additionally, CHWY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] managed to generate an average of -$4,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 5.35.Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chewy Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

There are presently around $30,875 million, or 79.10% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 320,266,549, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,885,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $917.78 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $582.93 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 13.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 9,315,669 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 11,807,915 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 378,705,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 399,829,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,035,633 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,154,815 shares during the same period.