Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] stock Downgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $0.40

Golden Minerals Company [AMEX: AUMN] price plunged by -5.10 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Golden Minerals Announces Positive Initial Results from its Rodeo Gold-Silver Mine Expansion Drilling, Including 14.7m @ 3.94 g/t Au.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce initial results from its ongoing expansion drill program at its Rodeo open pit gold mine in Durango State, Mexico.

The Company announced in March 2021 it was beginning a program encompassing approximately 2,000 meters of exploration drilling at selected near-surface targets located immediately adjacent to the current open pit, as well as additional near-site surface targets. The program is being conducted to outline possible extension of the life of the Rodeo mine well beyond the currently estimated life of around 2.5 years. To date the exploration program has drilled 606 meters through the first ten holes.

A sum of 1644450 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 877.00K shares. Golden Minerals Company shares reached a high of $0.66 and dropped to a low of $0.61 until finishing in the latest session at $0.62.

The one-year AUMN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.51. The average equity rating for AUMN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUMN shares is $1.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Golden Minerals Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $1.30 to $1.15. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2014, representing the official price target for Golden Minerals Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.80, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Minerals Company is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

AUMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.95. With this latest performance, AUMN shares dropped by -19.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.14 for Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7243, while it was recorded at 0.6730 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6460 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Golden Minerals Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -156.24 and a Gross Margin at -44.63. Golden Minerals Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.19.

Return on Total Capital for AUMN is now -97.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.66. Additionally, AUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] managed to generate an average of -$47,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Golden Minerals Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

AUMN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Golden Minerals Company posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUMN.

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 30.00% of AUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,257,061, which is approximately 15.175% of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 1,418,821 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in AUMN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.44 million in AUMN stock with ownership of nearly 96.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Minerals Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Minerals Company [AMEX:AUMN] by around 1,924,435 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 642,782 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,687,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,254,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUMN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 256,117 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 45,072 shares during the same period.