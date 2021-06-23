For Invesco Ltd. [IVZ], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] closed the trading session at $26.56 on 06/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.36, while the highest price level was $26.95. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Invesco Canada announces cash distributions for its Canadian-listed ETFs.

Invesco Canada Ltd. (“Invesco”) announced the June 2021 distributions for its Canadian-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on June 29, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on July 7, 2021.

Details of the “per-unit” distribution amounts are as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 52.38 percent and weekly performance of -8.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 52.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, IVZ reached to a volume of 3351897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $15 to $16.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. On September 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IVZ shares from 8 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 14.55.

IVZ stock trade performance evaluation

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.41. With this latest performance, IVZ shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.25 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.46, while it was recorded at 27.13 for the last single week of trading, and 20.51 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.37 and a Gross Margin at +65.22. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.31.

Return on Total Capital for IVZ is now 5.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.47. Additionally, IVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] managed to generate an average of $89,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invesco Ltd. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to 21.58%.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,680 million, or 82.80% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,766,988, which is approximately 1.46% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,546,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in IVZ stocks shares; and TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $975.86 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 26,369,389 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 48,500,772 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 214,276,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,146,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,040,558 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 5,639,746 shares during the same period.