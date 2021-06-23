Deutsche Bank lifts Teck Resources Limited [TECK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] price surged by 3.81 percent to reach at $0.78. The company report on June 21, 2021 that Teck Announces Appointment of Brianne Metzger-Doran as Vice President, Health and Safety.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced the appointment of Brianne Metzger-Doran as Vice President, Health and Safety, effective June 14, 2021.

“Brianne’s extensive experience in health and safety, continuous improvement, and risk management and compliance make her ideally suited to lead Teck’s health and safety program,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “Her background and expertise will help advance our health and safety journey and achieve our vision of everyone going home safe and healthy every day.”.

A sum of 5913068 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.63M shares. Teck Resources Limited shares reached a high of $21.35 and dropped to a low of $20.7157 until finishing in the latest session at $21.26.

The one-year TECK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.81. The average equity rating for TECK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $32.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

TECK Stock Performance Analysis:

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.85. With this latest performance, TECK shares dropped by -6.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.89 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.10, while it was recorded at 21.20 for the last single week of trading, and 18.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teck Resources Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.02 and a Gross Margin at +13.12. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.66.

Return on Total Capital for TECK is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.33. Additionally, TECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] managed to generate an average of -$86,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TECK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teck Resources Limited posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to -12.25%.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,199 million, or 65.20% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 21,371,056, which is approximately -6.108% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,669,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $290.61 million in TECK stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $213.66 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly -25.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 45,379,330 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 39,193,433 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 159,950,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,523,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,112,131 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,203,368 shares during the same period.