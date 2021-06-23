Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] moved down -4.44: Why It’s Important

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [NASDAQ: CORT] closed the trading session at $21.96 on 06/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.01, while the highest price level was $22.12. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Preliminary Results From RELIANT Trial of Relacorilant Plus Nab-Paclitaxel in Patients with Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer.

Enrollment stopped in RELIANT trial.

Antitumor activity observed in heavily pretreated patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, including those previously treated with nab-paclitaxel; addition of relacorilant to nab-paclitaxel therapy was well-tolerated.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.06 percent and weekly performance of 0.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 543.75K shares, CORT reached to a volume of 1467281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CORT shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CORT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CORT stock. On February 04, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CORT shares from 22 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CORT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CORT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.00.

CORT stock trade performance evaluation

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, CORT shares gained by 2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CORT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.56 for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.06, while it was recorded at 22.65 for the last single week of trading, and 22.83 for the last 200 days.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.23 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.96.

Return on Total Capital for CORT is now 28.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, CORT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] managed to generate an average of $449,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CORT.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,906 million, or 72.20% of CORT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CORT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,171,231, which is approximately 4.018% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,387,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $284.67 million in CORT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $201.62 million in CORT stock with ownership of nearly -6.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [NASDAQ:CORT] by around 3,895,709 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 5,196,838 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 73,845,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,938,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CORT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 733,169 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,077,751 shares during the same period.