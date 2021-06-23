comScore Inc. [SCOR] Revenue clocked in at $356.80 million, up 81.12% YTD: What’s Next?

comScore Inc. [NASDAQ: SCOR] gained 8.15% or 0.34 points to close at $4.51 with a heavy trading volume of 1481625 shares. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Comscore and Viant Partner to Expand Cookie-Free Predictive Audiences Access.

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, announced a new partnership agreement with Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, on the successful integration of Comscore’s entire contextual Activation suite into Viant’s advertising software, Adelphic®. The contextual-based partnership enables Viant’s advertisers to leverage Comscore’s cookie-free targeting solutions, including brand protection, contextual relevance, keyword targeting, and Comscore’s latest innovation, Predictive Audiences, which transforms audience targets into privacy-friendly contextual signals.

With this new agreement, Viant’s customers will have access to Comscore’s entire contextual Activation suite, which harnesses the power of Predictive Audiences. With Predictive Audiences, brands can continue to reach granular audiences aligned to their campaign goals based on TV viewership, OTT consumption, and consumer behaviors – all in a cookie-free environment. As the only provider in market able to provide a crosswalk between audience targets and privacy-friendly contextual signals, Comscore is excited to bring this capability to Viant’s customer base.

It opened the trading session at $4.19, the shares rose to $4.51 and dropped to $4.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SCOR points out that the company has recorded 115.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -150.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 571.62K shares, SCOR reached to a volume of 1481625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about comScore Inc. [SCOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCOR shares is $4.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for comScore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $7 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2020, representing the official price target for comScore Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $15, while Needham kept a Buy rating on SCOR stock. On April 02, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SCOR shares from 30 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for comScore Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCOR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for SCOR stock

comScore Inc. [SCOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, SCOR shares gained by 17.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.27 for comScore Inc. [SCOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.87, while it was recorded at 4.30 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

comScore Inc. [SCOR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and comScore Inc. [SCOR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.66 and a Gross Margin at +38.48. comScore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.46.

Return on Total Capital for SCOR is now -3.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, comScore Inc. [SCOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.97. Additionally, SCOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, comScore Inc. [SCOR] managed to generate an average of -$35,760 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.comScore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

comScore Inc. [SCOR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, comScore Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for comScore Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at comScore Inc. [SCOR]

There are presently around $239 million, or 66.60% of SCOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCOR stocks are: WEISS MULTI-STRATEGY ADVISERS LLC with ownership of 6,692,786, which is approximately 3.217% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 5,487,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.75 million in SCOR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.83 million in SCOR stock with ownership of nearly 9.315% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in comScore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in comScore Inc. [NASDAQ:SCOR] by around 9,012,463 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 8,467,426 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 35,437,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,917,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCOR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,877,792 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 6,396,875 shares during the same period.